4 Best Trails to Go Biking With the Family in Duluth & Superior
The Twin Ports is home to miles and miles of biking trails. There's mountain bike trials, paved trails, and beautiful scenery all around. Here's 4 of the best paved trails in the Northland to go biking on with the family.
- 4
Millennium Trail in Superior
The Millennium Trail in Superior is located just off North 28th Street in Billings Park. The trail isn't the longest in the Northland, but it does bring you through the beautiful Superior Municipal Forest. Expect to see some wildlife, and a nice smooth path for you to bike down and back on.
- 3
Osaugie Trail in Superior
This trail starts at Barkers Island and continues all the way to Moccasin Mike Road. From there you can take the road down to Wisconsin Point, or continue all the way to Ashland after linking up with the Tri-County Corridor Trail.
- 2
Willard Munger State Trail in West Duluth
The Munger Shaw trail runs from West Duluth all the way to Hinckley. It follows an old railroad path that was used years ago and saved many lives during the Hinckley and Cloquet fires in the 19th century.
- 1
Duluth's Lakewalk
The Duluth Lakewalk is an obvious choice for this list. There's nothing more beautiful than Lake Superior on a summer day. It can be a little congested during tourist season, but still worth the views. Start in Lakeside in East Duluth, or at Canal Park. It's a wonderful day outing for the family.