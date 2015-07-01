Wild Re-Sign Granlund and Prosser

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed top center Mikael Granlund to a 2-year contract worth $6 million. He'll receive $2.8 Million the first year and $3.2 Million in 2016-2017. Grandlund had 39 points this past season with 8 goals and 31 assists for the Wild.

The Wild have also re-signed Defenseman Nate Prosser to a 2-year contract extension. He'll make $600,000 the first year and $650,000 the following year. The Wild are also reportedly close to a contract extension with forward Ryan Carter.