Wild Re-Sign Granlund and Prosser

Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed top center Mikael Granlund to a 2-year contract worth $6 million.  He'll receive $2.8 Million the first year and $3.2 Million in 2016-2017.  Grandlund had 39 points this past season with 8 goals and 31 assists for the Wild.

The Wild have also re-signed Defenseman Nate Prosser to a 2-year contract extension.  He'll make $600,000 the first year and $650,000 the following year.  The Wild are also reportedly close to a contract extension with forward Ryan Carter.

