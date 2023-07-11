Strange But True Story Of A Minnesota Man Trying To Evade Arrest!

ACTION PACKED ADVENTURE

This sounds like something straight out of an action-packed adventure movie, but it actually happened at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport on Sunday night, July 9th, 2023. I've watched a lot of stuntmen and women jump out of airplanes, run across train cars, and propel themselves from tall buildings, and even seen them jump out of the exit door on airplanes. Apparently, this man was truly thinking ahead about his escape plan as he did just that.

THE INCIDENT

A 44-year-old man named Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins from New Brighton, Minnesota, was returning to Minnesota from a trip to Orlando on Sun Country flight 346. He was wanted on drug charges.

Somehow, he found out that officers were waiting to arrest him on outstanding warrants inside the terminal. He was wanted on drug charges out of Wright County, and on domestic assault charges out of Ramsey County from a couple of weeks ago.

THE ARREST

Just after 11 pm Sunday evening, police were waiting inside the terminal to arrest him. The man was sitting in an exit row on Sun Country Flight 346, and opened the emergency hatch, jumped down to the Tarmac and ran off.

Photo courtesy of Sun Country Airlines Photo courtesy of Sun Country Airlines loading...

THE PURSUIT

For more than 30 minutes, airport police, along with Bloomington police and the State Patrol conducted a search for the man. Airport employees are the ones who actually found Jeremiah, hiding inside a food service truck near the Sky Chef building.

Sun Country said that no crew members or passengers were hurt in the incident.

