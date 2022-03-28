Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 32nd avenue north. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a 2010 white Ford F150 with Minnesota license plate BRB 446.

Get our free mobile app

Mages says a burglary happened on the 1900 block of Quarry Road in St. Cloud. A vehicle was taken from a garage. It is a 2008 black Dodge Caravan with Minnesota license plate HGJ 849.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.