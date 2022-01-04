Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries Reported in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reported a pair of stolen vehicles and a burglary. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says a 2013 white Hyundai Elantra was stolen in the 600 block of 13th street south. A 2013 silver Chevy Equinox was stolen on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue North. Mages says the Chevy Equinox had a little bit of damage to the passenger front bumper.

She says stolen vehicles are often times stolen and then left so if you see a vehicle that looks like it has been parked in your neighborhood for a long period of time that appears to not belong call it in to police so they can run the license plates.

Mages says the St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast. She says unknown suspects entered through an unlocked door and took items inside.

If you have information on any of these unsolved crimes please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.