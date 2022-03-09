Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen license plate off a vehicle while someone was parked at a business on the 100 block of 2nd street south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON this week. She says people will often times do this to steal gas or commit crimes because it doesn't look as suspicious when they are driving down the road but the plate comes back not matching the vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.