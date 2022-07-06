Stolen Gun in Waite Park; Vehicles Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen Glock 17 Gen 5 hand gun from Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was taken from an apartment. Mages says the serial number will be put in as stolen. She says it is always good to have record of any items that includes a serial number.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of Washington Memorial Drive. It is a 2015 brown Buick Encore with Minnesota License plate ETN 544. Another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 100 block of Lincoln Ave Southeast. It is a white enclosed van trailer with Minnesota License CCJ 228. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 10 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast. The vehicle is a gray Ford Fiesta with a red "ST" emblem on the front and back and red mud flaps with Minnesota License FXW 724.

St. Cloud Police is reporting on the 3500 block of St. Germain Street West there was some items taken from inside a vehicle. Another burglary on the 900 block of 8th Avenue South where an electric guitar was taken from an apartment. Yet another burglary on the 3000 block of Dunbar Road where windows were broken on a residence.

St. Cloud Police is reporting property damage on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue North. Mages says 2 individuals got out of a black Dodge Charger with a flag decal on the hood. She says the suspects approached and broke out the rear window of a white sedan. Mages says the suspects were wearing ski masks.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.