Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department is seeking information in regards to a camper being stolen from a storage facility on Frost Road in Watab Township. The suspect's vehicle is a 2007 to 2014 Chevy Tahoe.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

