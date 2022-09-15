Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen trailer on Wild Flower Road South. Mages says it is a 2021 Midsota 22-foot flat bed tilt trailer taken from a vacant lot with Minnesota license 7348 CTZ.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen trailer from Cemetery Road in Paynesville. The trailer was taken from that address. Mages says an unknown pickup truck pulled into the residence and took the trailer which was not locked. It's a 2019 Aluma brand aluminum utility trailer with a ramp on the back. Mages says it has a lifetime license sticker tongue which is ADWY044.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

