UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Plan on slippery road conditions.