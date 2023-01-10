UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater.
The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi Aden of St. Cloud, was heading west on I-94 when the semi went through the median cables and collided with another semi heading east.
The driver of the eastbound semi, 53-year-old Darin Olson from Barrett, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Aden was not hurt.
The state patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the crash.
So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan
Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.