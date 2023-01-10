UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi Aden of St. Cloud, was heading west on I-94 when the semi went through the median cables and collided with another semi heading east.

The driver of the eastbound semi, 53-year-old Darin Olson from Barrett, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aden was not hurt.

The state patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the crash.