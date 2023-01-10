Air Quality Alert Extended For Central, Northwestern Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extend their air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota.

The alert remains in effect through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Air quality is expect to reach red in parts of the Twin Cities Metro and Moorhead area, while remaining in the orange level for areas such as St. Cloud, East Grand Forks, Alexandria, Brainerd, Hinckley and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake and Mille Lacs.

The poor air quality impact health and can cause coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Anyone experiencing health effects related to the poor air quality should contact their health care provider.