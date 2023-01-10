Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days

Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days

BECKER (WJON News) - When school is dismissed early, should the students go to school online?

At Monday’s Becker School Board meeting, results of a survey were released that shows teachers, staff, and community members overwhelmingly say “no”.

Becker School Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt will use the survey responses to help design the 2023-2024 school calendar.

Among the findings:

  • More than 70% said when the school is dismissed early for professional development days, students should go to school for part of the day, as opposed to learning remotely.

The timing of spring break and the structure of parent-teacher conferences will be incorporated into the upcoming school year.

