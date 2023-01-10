St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.

The sirens will go off at 1:00 p.m. at all city of St. Cloud outdoor sirens.

 

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud

 

Behind the Scenes: A WJON News Series

 

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

Filed Under: city of st. cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports