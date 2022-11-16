Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Earns Military Award

Stearns County Sheriff&#8217;s Office Earns Military Award

Sarah Mueller, WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the 2023 Military Friendly Employer and Military Spouse Friendly Employer designation.

Using public information and responses from a survey, the Military Friendly Advisory Council ranked businesses on factors including new hire retention, employee turnover, and advancement of veterans and military employees.

More than a thousand businesses returned the survey, the winners will appear in the December issue of G.I.Jobs magazine and online at Military Friendly.com.

