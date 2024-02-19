Stearns County Seeking Input on Lake Henry Construction Project

LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- Stearns County is holding a public open house on a 2026 construction project in Lake Henry.

The county is planning to rebuild the intersection of County Road 32 and Highway 4 in the summer of 2026.

The open house will be held at the Lake Henry Fire Hall on Thursday, February 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a short presentation of the proposed changes at 5:30 p.m.

The county is looking for comments and concerns from citizens and property owners.

Feedback can also be delivered by phone at (320) 255-6180 or by email to the Stearns County Highway Department.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

135 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Many have shared their thoughts on possible induction. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll