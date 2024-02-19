Stearns County Seeking Input on Lake Henry Construction Project
LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- Stearns County is holding a public open house on a 2026 construction project in Lake Henry.
The county is planning to rebuild the intersection of County Road 32 and Highway 4 in the summer of 2026.
The open house will be held at the Lake Henry Fire Hall on Thursday, February 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a short presentation of the proposed changes at 5:30 p.m.
The county is looking for comments and concerns from citizens and property owners.
Feedback can also be delivered by phone at (320) 255-6180 or by email to the Stearns County Highway Department.
