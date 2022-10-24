Lane Closures Planned on Division Street in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Concrete repair work on Division Street will prompt some intermittent lane closures between St. Cloud and Waite Park Tuesday.

Crews will be working between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue in St. Cloud.

Flaggers will be on hand directing traffic, but drivers should expect delays. You're encouraged to find an alternate route around the work zone.

A lane closure near the intersection of 6th Avenue will be in place until late Friday to allow the concrete to cure.

