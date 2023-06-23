Sartell Intersection to Close for Roundabout Construction

Sartell Intersection to Close for Roundabout Construction

Photo by Ádám Berkecz on Unsplash

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another road construction project is getting underway that will prompt drivers to detour around the work zone.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Highway Department says the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 133 in Sartell will close starting Monday.

Crews will be reconstructing that intersection into a roundabout. The work requires a complete closure and a detour.

The project is anticipated to last through the middle of August.

Drivers are strongly advised to find alternate routes to minimize delays.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.
Filed Under: stearns county highway department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports