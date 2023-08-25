2nd Street South Construction in St. Cloud to Switch Lanes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers should be on the lookout for a lane shift on the 2nd Street South resurfacing project in St. Cloud.

Starting Tuesday, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes between Cooper Avenue South and Highway 15.

You should seek alternate routes to avoid delays while crews complete curb and gutter replacement and road resurfacing.

Single-lane traffic in each direction will be maintained until the project is finished at the end of October.

