Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

AVON -- A busy road that connects two Stearns County towns will be closed next week.

County Road 54 between Albany and Avon will close Monday and reopen at the end of the day Friday.

Crews will be replacing four existing culverts under the roadway, prompting a detour around the corridor.

The detour will be via Interstate 94.

