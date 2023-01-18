Stearns County Holding Jail Tours on Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is holding an open house on Saturday where you can get a tour of the jail and Law Enforcement Center.

Get our free mobile app

Staff will take you on a walk-through of the jail, shooting range, 911 dispatch center, and garage.

Visitors will get to see inside squad cars, SWAT vehicles and see other equipment like drones, tasers, and defibrillators.

Police dog demonstrations will take place and kids will receive some free items.

Cookies and refreshments will be served during the event which will be from 9:00 a.m. until Noon.

ALSO IN THE NEWS...

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020