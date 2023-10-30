Stearns County Crash Sends St. Augusta Man to the Hospital

AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Augusta man was hurt after crashing his pickup Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Stearns County Road 9 near Avon.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott Krey was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Krey told them that he fell asleep while driving.

The sheriff's office determined Krey left the roadway, hit a driveway approach, and came to rest in a grove of trees.

