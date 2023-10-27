Stearns County Crash Sends Albany Man to the Hospital

ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Albany man had to be brought to the hospital after two vans collided on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 3 and 355th Street north of Collegeville just after 1:00 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a van driven by 50-year-old Stacey Feltus of Albany was heading north on County Road 3 while another van driven by 64-year-old Michael Mergen was westbound on 355th Street.

The sheriff's office says Mergen went to turn left onto County Road 3 but failed to yield for Feltus and the vans collided.

Mergen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

