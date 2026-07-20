MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 (CO-HOSTS SARTELL/COLD SPRING)

PLAY IN GAMES

(SUNDAY)

FOLEY POST 298 2 ST. CLOUD 76ers 1

The Post 298 out hit the 76ers six to five, including a very good defensive game. Their starting pitcher was Jake Drexler, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ted Rasmussen threw 2/3 an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Brunn, he went 2-3 for a RBI and Jared Robinson went 1-2 with a RBI. Ben Larson went 1-2, Brody Gapinski went 1-1 and Ted Rasmussen and Noah Gapinski both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the 76ers was Brett Pankonin, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Addi Dobowey went 2-3 for a RBI and Jackson Stuber went 2-3. Landon O’Donnell went 1-3 and Andrew Brown, Gavin Hosch and Keenan Carlson all had a walk.

PIERZ POST 341 10 ST. AUGUSTA 0

The Post 341 out hit the St. August team eleven to three, they collected one double, and they played great defense. Their starting pitcher was Sawyer Lochner, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Hennessy threw two innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts. Grady Young close it out with one inning of relief, he issued two walks.

The Post 341 offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 4-4 with a double for five RBIs and he scored a run. Grady Young went 2-4 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jaxsen Hardy went 1-3 for a RBI and Dan Litke was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen bases and he scored one run. Link Toops went 2-3 and Connor Hennessy went 1-2 and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs And Brayden Haberman had a walk.

The St. Augusta starting pitcher was J. Hunt, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. K. Kosltien threw 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense wsa led by K. Kosltien, he went 1-2 with a walk and T. Hiemenz had a stolen base. C. Heiser and J. Swanson both went 1-2.

JULY 20TH SCHEDULE

(SARTELL)

5:00 ALBANY POST 482 vs. PIERZ Post 341

7:00 SARTELL POST 277 vs. FOLEY POST 298

(COLD SPRING)

5:00 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 vs. LITTLE FALLS POST 46

7:00 COLD SPRING POST 455 vs. WILLMAR POST 167