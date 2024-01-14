Stay Warm With Your New Vinyl For Week Of January 8th

As is typical early in the year the new vinyl releases for this week are pretty small again. Things will pick up as Spring approaches and we have Record Store Day on April 20th to look forward to. Here are my new vinyl highlights for this week.

--ALICE IN CHAINS – Rainier Fog: A reissue of the band’s 2018 release, and their 6th studio album. There are two different releases. You can find it on milky translucent, or smog-colored vinyl.

--BEATLES – Now and Then: A special 12” edition of the Japanese release. Now and Then is a lost Beatles song written by John Lennon. The song was released in November last year after producers used AI to finish it with additional band members' voices. The Japanese version features the high-fidelity SHM-CD format.

--GRATEFUL DEAD – In the Dark: A re-release of the band’s 12th studio album from 1987. When it first came out in 87’ it was the group's first LP of new music in over six years. It is the band’s only top 10 album thanks largely in part to the hit "Touch of Grey" which would top Billboard charts at No. 9 and be the band’s only top 40 single. The reissue is being featured on silver vinyl.

--GRATEFUL DEAD – Terrapin Station: Another re-release for Dead Head’s, Terrapin Station was the group’s 9th studio album when it came out in July of 1977. The LP features the Dead’s version of Martha and the Vandals hit Dancin’ in the Streets written by William Stevenson, Marvin Gaye, and Ivy Jo Hunter; available on emerald green vinyl.

--GYPSY – In the Garden: Another re-release on this week’s “new” vinyl list. In the Garden originally came out by the progressive rock band in 1971 and was their 2nd studio album. Available again on purple vinyl.

--STEVE MILLER BAND – The Joker Live in Concert: Recorded while the band was on tour in the 2000s, The Joker Live in Concert features live versions of all 9 songs from the original studio LP, including the popular title track. It is being released on standard black vinyl.

--VARIOUS ARTISTS – 70’s Movie Hits Collected: My pick of the week this album has it all: Jagger, McCartney, Nelson, Dylan, and Elton John from movies like Bond, Grease, Star Wars and Smokey and the Bandit. The two-LP set is even on funky pink and yellow vinyl.

