Barbie Highlights New Vinyl For This Week

It is a smaller list again for new vinyl releases but don't falter the Record Store Day list should be coming out in the next four weeks or so, and we can hold tight with the smaller sampling until that list debuts. There were some interesting titles worth noting this week.

Headshot of Johnny Cash Singing Hulton Archive, Getty Images loading...

--JOHNNY CASH - Man In Black: A rerelease of the 38th overall album by the country great. It originally came out in 1971 and features a lot of politically charged songs. The album title would eventually become Cash’s nickname for his tendency to wear all black at his live performances. The rerelease is coming out on crystal clear vinyl.

Primus And Clutch In Concert At The Hard Rock Joint Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

--LES CLAYPOOL - Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years: This massive 5-LP set will cover some of the Primus’s lead singer’s other projects including “Live Frogs Set 1” and 2, the much sought after “Purple Onion,” along with “Of Whales and Woe” and “Of Fungi and Foe.” It will come out in a limited edition colored vinyl box set with bundle options of either an exclusive t-shirt or a screen-printed poster. A fun side note, Claypool was the composer for the "Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey," and "Zack and Miri Make a Prono" movie soundtracks.

--MILES DAVIS - Ascenseur Pour L'échafaud: A reissue of the jazz greats LP recorded at Le Poste Parisien Studio in Paris on December 4 and 5, 1957. It does not get listed that way but the album is actually the soundtrack for the Louis Malle film of the same name. Just a standard reissue here, no fun extras or color to the vinyl.

2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show Christopher Polk, Getty Images loading...

--EMINEM - The Marshall Mathers Lp2: A reissue for the album’s 10th anniversary will feature four records and never-before-released material including 11 bonus tracks, b-sides, and instrumentals. Originally released in 2013 as the sequel to The Marshall Mathers it got Eminem his sixth Grammy winning for Best Rap Album.

--JONATHAN RICHMAN & MODERN LOVERS - Back In Your Life: A rerelease of the group’s third studio album from 1979. Strangely enough, the album only features the Modern Lovers on half the songs. It is the 2nd time the album has been reissued, with the first reissue coming in 2004 with a bonus CD of 4 songs. The 2024 rerelease with be available on turquoise vinyl.

Coachella Music Festival - Day 1 Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

--SONIC YOUTH - Slaapkamers Met Slagroom: Originally released in 1997 on the band’s SYR label it features mostly instrumental tracks. The original had its liner notes written in Dutch as the band started a tradition of having the liner info in a foreign language on an album released on their SYR label. The original has some copies on black vinyl that are actually pretty rare as it was supposed to come out on clear blue vinyl and the band got the blue ones out so it is not known how many black copies made it into circulation. It is supposed to be on black vinyl this time around.

--SONIC YOUTH - Walls Have Ears: Originally a boot leg live album in 1985 it is now getting an official release by the band on silver vinyl. Songs 1-7 and 9-17 were recorded on two separate London shows in 1985 with track 8 recorded in Brighton Beach.

--VARIOUS ARTISTS Barbie: The Album - Original Soundtrack: My had to include it pick of the week. You are probably thinking, why is this on the list at all the Barbie soundtrack came out months ago, well they are now releasing a new version on clear blue splatter vinyl with Ken on the cover. Does it kind of become like Taylor Swift’s "Midnight" and fans will get it because they have to have both covers, only time will tell. The Ken cover edition does include a bonus track by Fifty Fifty titled "Barbie Dreams."

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata