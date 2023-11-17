New Vinyl Releases Week Of November 16

One week before Black Friday and the smaller Record Store Day List. In my opinion not a great Black Friday List this year but you can see it for yourself on that list at recordstoreday.com. I may highlight some of those titles for you on Black Friday if you are not familiar. Below are the new vinyl release highlights for this week.

--DAVID BRYNE – Live from Austin, TX: First time on vinyl, it was originally released in 2007 on cd and DVD. The 2-LP set is a live show recorded in 2001 while on tour for his Look Into The Eyeball LP. It is being released on clear-splatter vinyl.

--CHER – Christmas: The first ever Christmas album for Cher. Seems hard to believe with how long she has been recording that she never did a holiday album before. The LP has some Christmas classics like Run Rudolph Run, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), and her version of Santa Baby, plus some holiday originals as well. Available on ruby red vinyl.

--SHERYL CROW – Story of Everything: Story of Everything is an eight-track compilation album featuring the title off the Threads LP from 2019. It is being released on a picture disc (which is always cool). For Crow fans, she is supposed to release a new album, Evolution, in 2024.

--BOB DYLAN – Another Budokan: 16 previously unreleased live tracks from the new Budokan box set. It is coming out with an OBI-Strip, and four-page insert.

--MADNESS – Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie: The thirteenth studio album from the U.K. band, and their first album of new music in over seven years. You can pick it up on independent record store exclusive clear vinyl.

--OZZY OSBOURNE – Bark at the Moon: A re-release of his classic 1983 album available on vinyl for the first time since its original release. A Record Store Day Essential coming out on cobalt blue for the 40th anniversary.

--ALAN PARSONS – Apollo: This is a 12” single and an instrumental but it included vocal samples from John. F. Kennedy. It is being released on limited edition translucent purple vinyl.

Get our free mobile app

--DOLLY PARTON – Rockstar: A first-ever rock album by the country music great. It features originals, plus remake/covers of rock classics with a slew of duets on the covers like Pat Benatar, Sting, Elton John, Ann Wilson (of Heart), and Paul McCartney. It is a 4-LP set and you can get an independent record store exclusive version on purple vinyl with an alternate cover.

--BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – Greetings from Asbury Park: A re-release of his 1972 debut album. This is your chance to add to your collection if you wanted a copy and have never been able to find it.

--THIN LIZZY – Vagabonds of the Western World: A re-release of their third studio album from 1973. It is available in a 2-LP set or a deluxe 4-LP box set with lots of additional tracks, rare photos and a book. It was the band’s last album with original guitarist Eric Bell.

--MILLI VANILLI – The Best of Milli Vanilli: This is my had to include it pick for this week. The 35th anniversary greatest hits for one of the most known rock flubs/mis-marketing mess ups ever. The group garnered a grammy for best new artist and sold over 8 million albums before the truth came out. Say what you will about the scandal, I still enjoy the music, and all their big 80s hits are here. 30+ years later I can still sing along with Blame It on the Rain and reference the song a lot. I may have to pick this one up.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker