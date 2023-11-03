Believe Your New Vinyl For Week Of Oct. 30th Is Here

The anticipated item this week for new vinyl is the new Beatles song Now and Then, other than that the list is not as good as it has been for the last few weeks. There are still some albums worth noting. I have the list below of the records that got my attention this week.

--BLUES TRAVELER – Traveler’s Soul: A new album of all cover songs. They cover a wide array of artists from Stevie Wonder and Dr. John to TLC and Ann Peebles. The thing that really intrigued me was the indie exclusive black velvet vinyl. I am going to have to check this one out just to see what the velvet vinyl is all about.

--CHER – Believe: A 25th Anniversary deluxe 3LP set. The original LP plus two additional albums of remixes. It comes on clear/blue vinyl and features the title track plus “Strong Enough” and “All or Nothing.” It has a $90 price tag so be prepared for that if you decide to run out and pick it up.

--BEATLES – Now and Then: An all-new song by the Beatles. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recorded their portions to go with some lost voice tracks of John Lennon they found and compiled using AI to include George Harrison. Early reviews are not great, unfortunately. There are four formats to choose from though: Std 7”, Clear 7”, Light Blue 7”, and independent (indie) store exclusive Blue/White marble 7”.

--JIMMY BUFFET – Equal Strain on All Parts: New music he recorded before his death. The album ends up being his 32nd overall. It is available on electric blue vinyl or blue swirl vinyl with a poster.

--BETTY DAVIS – Crashin’ from Passion: Previously only available as a bootleg album, this LP features songs from her final 1979 recording session being released on red vinyl. Don’t get confused here, this is the soul singer, not the iconic actress.

--BILLY JOEL – The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2: A MASSIVE 11-LP set in brings together many of his 80s albums: Glass Houses, An Innocent Man, The Nylon Curtain, Storm Front, and 1993’s River of Dreams (one of my favorites). PLUS, for the first time ever on vinyl the 2001’s Fantasies & Delusions and Live from Long Island. This collection will run you close to $300 but might be worth it just for the two items on vinyl for the first time.

--CHRISTINE MCVIE – Self Titled or In the Meantime: Two reissues from the Fleetwood Mac singer. The self-titled LP was originally released in 1984 and features her iconic “Got A Hold On Me.” In the Meantime was her last solo album of original music released in 2004.

--NEIL YOUNG – Time Fades Away: Being released on clear vinyl for the first time for its 50th Anniversary. It is a live album originally recorded while on tour for Harvest in 1973 with the Stray Gators. Originally released on CD in 2017.

--OINGO BOINGO – Skeletons in the Closet: I had to include this one, though it should have come out last week before Halloween. A reissue of their 1989 greatest hits on brown/black vinyl it has most of their greats: “Who Do You Want To Be, “ “Only A Lad,” “Grey Matter,” and “On the Outside.” However, “We Close Our Eyes,” and “Dead Man’s Party” are missing.

As always, find these and all of this week’s new vinyl releases at your favorite record store like Down In The Valley, or the Electric Fetus.

