LOOK! New Vinyl Release Highlights For Week Of January 29th
KATE BUSH - Kick Inside: A re-release of Kate Bush’s debut studio album from 1978. Kick Inside features her number one British hit Wuthering Heights (later covered by Pat Benatar), and will be reissued on indie-exclusive mango chutney vinyl.
MARIAH CAREY - Music Box: A 4LP re-release for its 30th anniversary. The deluxe edition vinyl box set will include never before released songs from Carey’s vault along with remixes, b-sides, and extended versions. Plus it contains the full 1993 concert at New York’s Proctor’s Theater.
ALICE COOPER – Classicks: Another reissue, Classicks originally came out in 1995 and featured Cooper’s greatest hits from his albums "Trash", "Hey Stoopid," and "The Last Temptation." It also features live cuts of four classic Cooper tracks and a live cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire.” It is coming out on black/blue swirl vinyl.
PAUL MCCARTNEY & WINGS - Band On The Run: The 50th-anniversary edition vinyl will be a 2-album set. The first record is the original LP remastered from the 1973 Abbey Road Studios tapes. The second album will contain previously unreleased mixes. The set also comes with two posters of Linda McCartney's Polaroid photos.
SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER - Sixpence None The Richer: A 2LP deluxe edition re-release of the group's third studio album that received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Gospel Album. The LP includes their hits “Kiss Me” and cover of “There She Goes” along with a brand new song called “The Tide.”
TOWER OF POWER - In The Slot: Yes another resissue on this week’s list, In the Slot was the band’s last studio album, on Warner Brothers Records, originally released in 1975. It will be available on translucent yellow vinyl.
WHO – Quadrophenia & The Who By Numbers: The next two re-releases in the band’s half-speed reissues, will come in original sleeves, with obi strips, and certificates of authenticity. It is the 50th Anniversary of Quadrodphenia, the group’s sixth studio album, and Rock Opera.
AMY WINEHOUSE – Frank: My had to include it pick for this week, to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary it is being reissued as a 2LP picture disc. The first disc is a photo of the original album art, the second is of images by Valerie Phillps from the LP's original photo shoot. I own the original but may have to acquire this copy as well, as you know by now, I am a sucker for picture discs and colored vinyl.
