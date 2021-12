UNDATED -- Another round of snow brought more crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to 476 crashes statewide between 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday Thirty-one people were hurt in those crashes.

Troopers also assisted with another 390 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.

There were also 10 semis that jackknifed.