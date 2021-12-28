Top 10 News Stories in St. Cloud Area in 2021
It's that time of year when we reflect on the top local stories of 2021.
It's been an incredibly eventful year for the St. Cloud area -- and the world.
But first, the obvious...
Obviously, the fight against COVID-19 was the over-riding story not only in the St. Cloud area, but around the globe. So we have not included COVID in our area news stories countdown. But hands-down, it's the biggest story on any local news story countdown in 2021.
On to other local stories and our Top 10.