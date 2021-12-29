2nd Time This Week, Heavy Snow Falls on Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- After some areas got well over a foot of snow earlier this week, northern Minnesota got dumped on again Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says:
Wales had 14 inches of snow
Lavinia 11.5 inches
Bovey got 9.5 inches of snow
Two Harbors 9.5 inches
Coleraine had 9 inches
Grand Rapids 8.4 inches
Pine River 7.5 inches
Brainerd and Little Falls each had 6 inches.
Closer to home
Long Prairie 3.8 inches
Kimball 3 inches
Rice 2.8 inches
Pleasant Lake had 2.7 inches
Paynesville 2.5 inches
Big Lake 2.5 inches
St. Joseph 2.3 inches
St. Cloud officially had 2.2 inches of snow.
Becker 2 inches of fresh snow.
St. Cloud has now officially had 17.8 inches of snow so far in December, much more than our normal average of 8.4 inches. For the season, St. Cloud is now up to 19.9 inches of snow so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.