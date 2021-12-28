MN Brewery to Award 100 Winners in New Golden Sticker Contest

Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis is taking a play from Willy Wonka's playbook with a golden sticker contest of their own.

Everybody knows how Charlie Bucket ended up at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory -- by luck, he found some change that he used to purchase a Wonka Bar, only to discover in the bar the fifth and final golden ticket granting him privileged access to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. The story that ensues is one of whimsical (and, at times, terrifying) adventure. In the end, Charlie and his adult chaperone Grandpa Joe are the only two guests who didn't get lost along the way by their greed or sweet-tooth, and Charlie is named the successor of Wonka's candy factory.

While Charlie alone was named the sole winner of Wonka's bizarre contest, 100 lucky Minnesotans will be made winners of a new golden sticker contest hosted by Minneapolis' Bauhaus Brew Labs.

"100 Golden Stickers have been hidden within 12-packs of Bauhaus Brew Labs beer and BOLO Hard Seltzer," Bauhaus Brew Labs posted on social media. "These 100 stickers may be anywhere - in any bottle shop on any street in Minnesota. If you happen to come across one of these extraordinary stickers inside one these extraordinary 12-packs, head over to the Golden Sticker tab on our website to redeem your code for one of many SWEET, sweet prizes." They also shared their own video recreating iconic scenes from the original Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory movie to build excitement.

Bauhaus Brew Labs carries a number of products, including craft beer, non-alcoholic beer and hard seltzers. The 100 golden tickets, however, are hidden specifically in variety 12-packs of craft beer and BOLO hard seltzers.

If a golden sticker is found, it can be redeemed here. Bauhaus is also awarding prizes to those who want to win but don't buy a 12-pack of product; register to win here.

Happy Hunting, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

