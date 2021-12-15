State Patrol Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Avon

AVON -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on I-94 near Avon.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says a semi pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with lumber was heading west on I-94, when the driver fell asleep and drifted into the concrete median barrier. The load of lumber broke loose and fell into the eastbound lanes.

Grabow says a second vehicle heading east struck the debris and stopped in the roadway. That vehicle was then rear ended by a truck. Another semi, also heading east, jackknifed to avoid the debris.

Both lanes were temporally closed while the crash was investigated and the road cleaned up.

The State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.