Annual Avon Spunktacular Days Celebration Kicks Off Friday
AVON (WJON News) -- Summertime fun is on the schedule in Avon this weekend.
The annual Avon Spunktacular Days celebration kicks off Thursday night. This year’s two-day event theme is “Back in the Saddle.”
The fun starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday with the 5th annual car show at Wobegon Park, accompanied by the food court and live music.
The festivities continue Saturday with the 5K and 1K Walk/Run at 8:00 a.m., the 12th annual lady slipper nature ride at 8:00 a.m., and the parade at 7:00 p.m.
This year’s parade is dedicated to hometown hero Kort Plantenberg who was one of three Minnesota National Guard members killed when a routine Blackhawk maintenance run resulted in a deadly crash back in 2019.
Other highlights of the city’s two-day celebration include the medallion hunt, kids’ activities, and a craft fair.