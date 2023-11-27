LEIGH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt Monday morning in a crash near Hillman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Duane Warzecha of Hillman was going south on 390th Avenue when he failed to come to a stop at the posted sign.

Warzecha's car was then hit by a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Ronald Halverson of Pierz who was going east on 153rd Street. Halverson was taken by ambulance to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries. A passenger in Halvorson's car, 85-year-old Joann Priller of Pierz was taken by air to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Two passengers in Warzecha's vehicle, 32-year-old Vanessa Warzecha, and a 6-year-old child, both from Hillman, were taken by ambulance to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries as well.

