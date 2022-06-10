Stabbing Suspect Arrested

ST CLOUD -- A 20-year-old man is behind bars after a stabbing Thursday in St. Cloud.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South on reports of a stabbing.

St. Cloud Police say a man was stabbed in the leg, and taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

A short time later, police located the suspect, 20-year-old Aden Abdi Keynan, and arrested him without incident.

Keynan is in the Stearns County Jail awaiting charges related to the stabbing and possession of controlled substances.

St. Cloud Police stress this was not a random incident.