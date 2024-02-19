St. Paul Saints Want You To Name Their New Pig

The fun-loving St. Paul Saints will have a new ball-pig for the 2024 season, but they need your help coming up with a name.

The Saints began as an independent baseball team in 1993 and are now the Minnesota Twins' AAA affiliate. The Saints "Name the Pig" contest runs now through March 18th. Fans can submit unlimited entries via the Star Tribune website.

The winner will receive a $50 Saints Gift Card, VIP Saints tickets, photos with the pig and a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Saints game.

The winner will be announced on Monday, March 25th. The Saints will host the Columbus Clippers for their home opener on Friday, March 29th.

The tradition of having a pig as a mascot that also brings baseballs to the umpires during the game goes back to that very first season.

The first pig was simply named "The Saint," but the names got more colorful as the years went on.

In 1998 the team had "The Great Hambino," in '00 it was "Hammy Davis, Junior," and in '03 we saw "The Notorious P.I.G aka Piggy Smalls."

Of course the 2008 pig was named "Boarack Ohama," in 2012 "Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries," 2018's pig was named "Porknite" and 2021 "Space Jam."

Since the Saints became a Twins' affiliate they have split the season between two pigs. 2022's pigs were named "867-530Swine" and "Chop Gun-MaveRib."

Last season the team had "Mud Grant" and "Squealon Musk."

