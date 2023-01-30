St. Joseph Selects 2 Finalists for City Administrator Position

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - St. Joseph has announced it has two finalists for the position of city administrator.

The city has been seeking a replacement for Therese Haffner who resigned in the fall of 2022 to take a position as the Community Development Director for Big Lake.

One of the finalists is David Murphy. He is currently the City Administrator for East Grand Forks, a community of 8,609., Murphy has twenty-five years of serving local governments including serving as City Administrator for the cities of Belle Plaine and Hector.

The other finalist is Steven Jones. He is currently the City Administrator for the City of Clara City. Jones has over thirty years of experience in local government, including serving as City Administrator for the cities of Montevideo and Mora and also as Community Development Director for the City of Bemidji.

The two finalists will be interviewed by the St. Joseph Mayor and City Council on Thursday, February 9th.

There will be a public opportunity to meet the candidates from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Government Center.