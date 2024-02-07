St. Joe Expected to Expand Event Offerings With New Hire

The City of St. Joseph has been known for many events over the years including Joe Town Rocks, Rocktoberfest, the Millstream Arts Festival, 4th of July parade, and the St. Joe St. Patrick's Day pub crawl just to name a few. St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz joined me on WJON. He says Park and Rec Director Rhonda Juell has done a great job adding to the city's offerings which now includes Family Bingo Night on Wednesday nights at the St. Joe Government Center, the Milk & Honey Puzzle Contest, and a night time adult Easter Egg hunt. Schultz indicates the city approved the hiring of another part-time person to work in the Park and Rec Department Monday to help out Rhonda.

Schultz explains based on the amount of events they have and the population of people who attend these, he and the city council felt they needed to add another person. He says Juell and this new person are both part time city employees. Schultz says he expects to do even more events now. He says they will working even more with the school district and community education and could be offering events that could include some travel like going to a Twins game..

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Rick Schultz it is available below.