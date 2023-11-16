Support Local On Shop Small Saturday! Head to St. Joseph

If you love the tradition of shopping on Black Friday weekend, but you also love to avoid crowds and packed parking lots, then this is a great option. Plus, you'll be supporting local shops and communities on Shop Small Saturday, which is always good.

Just head to St. Joseph, or Joetown, as locals warmly refer to it. The 11th Annual Shop Small Crawl is a place for you to immerse yourself in the talents and products of this small town community.

So excited for this years Shop Small Crawl here in Joetown! Rallying all the local business bros and gathering the people to come out to do holiday shopping in St. Joe!

SAVE THE DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25th from 10-4pm

We have multiple stops and opportunities to win big! Get started with your punchcard and track your visits to all the cool shops in and around St. Joe. Extra opportunities in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids!

Check the event page for all participation locations and artists involved! See you out here!

When you kick off your Holiday shopping on Shop Small Saturday at the Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph, you'll find talented artisans and shops providing the perfect gifts for your holiday list.

A map is provided of all the participating vendors, there'll be live music to enjoy as you stroll from shop to shop and you can get a punch card to get qualified for giveaways. Plus, you get to spend the day enjoying the heartwarming holiday shopping in a festive community while supporting local vendors.

