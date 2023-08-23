St. Joseph Man Crashes After Deer Runs in Front of His Motorcycle

St. Joseph Man Crashes After Deer Runs in Front of His Motorcycle

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man escaped serious injury after crashing his motorcycle near Holdingford Tuesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Chad Phillipp was heading north on County Road 3 just before 10:00 p.m. when a deer ran in front of his bike.

Phillipp swerved to avoid the animal, entered the ditch, lost control, and flipped. Phillipp was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered only minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as an additional factor in the crash.

 

