St. Cloud’s Lunchtime Learning Focus: Procrastination

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A report by the social media site LinkedIn says procrastination, or putting off important work projects, costs the average business more than $10,000 per employee per year.

If your business wants to save those costs, the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is ready with the next Lunchtime Learning program.

“Getting Out of Your Own Way: Overcoming Resistance to Do the Things We Should” is Wednesday, February 7th, at noon, at the St. Cloud Chamber offices.

Dave Faust, with Stonehouse Resources, has more than 20 years of experience helping organizations become more productive. He aims to develop a plan that pulls employees away from destructive habits, unwanted behaviors, and unproductive thought patterns.

Faust says each of us struggles with two types of “lists”.

We all have two lists, essentially, that we work off of: our fun and easy list, those are the things we can get up and do and don't even have to think about it. And then we've got our not fun and not easy list: those are usually the most important things we need to do. Sometimes it's a habit we want to acquire and other times it's a habit we want to get rid of. At some point in time, it's going to go from the priority list to the critical list.

Lunchtime Learning is February 7th, noon, at the St. Cloud Chamber Offices. The one-hour session will include lunch.

Faust says attendees will walk away from the session with ways to stay on track they can use on day one.

They're going to take away a very simple process that can literally get them off the couch like a rocket ship. They're going to discover a process for making things we want to do that aren't on that fun and easy list Something that's doable.

Pre-registration is required, and admission is $25.00 for chamber members and $35.00 for non-chamber members. To register, find the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce website or call (320)251-2940.

