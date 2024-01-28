Two Men Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in NW Minnesota
BARNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Two men have died when the car they were in left the road and crashed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in Clay County near Barnesville.
A 28-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving south on Highway 9 when his vehicle left the road and crashed.
There was a 28-year-old man from Barnesville who was a passenger in the car.
Sergeant Jesse Grabow says both men died in the crash. At least one of them was not wearing his seatbelt.
Their names have not been released yet.
