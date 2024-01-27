Area Teachers Among Candidates For MN Teacher Of The Year
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- 10 area teachers are among the final list of candidates for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. The Teacher of the Year program celebrates teaching in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as Early Childhood Family Education, and Adult Basic Education from public or private schools. Nominees from the area are:
Nicole Fuechtmann, Aaron Johnson, and Rachel Mehrwerth from Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools
Devon Bowker, Angela Haus, and Jean Voigt from St. Cloud Area Schools.
Holli Sauerer from Kimball Area Public Schools
Lyn Gwost, Chad Kaddatz, and Erin Sabyan from Little Falls Community Schools
An independent panel will narrow the list of 158 candidates down to a group of semi-finalists over the next several weeks.
In March the panel will then choose a group of finalists with the awards banquet being held on May 5th. It is the 60th year for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans
North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors