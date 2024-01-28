High School Sports Results Saturday, January 28

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Hutchinson 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Thief River Falls 6: The Stormin' Sabres got goals from Sella Grans, Faith Torborg, and Megan Hess.

Elk RIver 1, Brainerd-Little Falls 2: Peyton LeMieur scored both goals for the Flying Warriors.

St. Cloud 1, Bemidji 8: Liz Bell scored the only goal for the Crush.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Albert Lea 5: The Storm got goals from Vince Murn, Nick Anderson, and Bryden Prelvitz.

Sartell 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 0, Becker-Big Lake 3: Brayden Graning led the way for Becker with 2 goals, and Andrew Holm made 24 saves.

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Osakis 46, Eden Valley Watkins 47

Spring Lake Park 76, Becker 64: Alexis Rose led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Adele Changamire add 16 points, and Madison Bass had 14 points.

Get our free mobile app

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, Bemidji 87

Rocori 78, Anoka 85: Jack Boos had 34 points for Rocori.

Osakis 65, Eden Valley-Watkins 58

St. Anthony 101, Becker 88

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary