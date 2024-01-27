MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

--St. Cloud State would come up on the short end in overtime in a back-and-forth game with the University of Nebraska-Omaha losing 7-6 in overtime. The Huskies would squander a pair of two-goal leads in the game and watch the Maverick take it in overtime on a goal by Tanner Ludtke. St. Cloud was led by Adam Ingram who had two goals, and will try to get their cards right when they take on UNO again Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

-- The University of Minnesota fell 3-2 to Michigan State in a battle of Big Ten teams on Friday. The Gophers got up early on goals by Mike Koster and Oliver Moore and would take a 2-0 lead into the third period. The Spartans would storm back in the third period with three unanswered goals to get to the final outcome. The Gophers will try to rebound against Michigan State when they face off again tonight.

--St. John’s was looking for a weekend sweep over Augsburg after taking the Auggies down 4-3 on Friday but Augsburg had other ideas and edged the Johnnies 2-1 to get a home-and-home split with SJU. The Johnnies got out to a fast start when Mason Campbell scored just 22 seconds into the game. Little did they know that would end up being their only goal. Augsburg tied the game at 6:20 in the first on a goal by Dylan Schneider. The game would remain knotted at 1 until 7:15 remaining in the game when Augsburg’s Erik Palmqvist would score the game-winner. The loss drops St. John’s to 5-6-1 in conference play.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- In another close game St. Ben’s fell to Augsburg 2-1 on Friday. Neither team could muster a goal through the first two periods before Augsburg would score on a short-handed goal by Emily Cronkhite at 9:45 of the third. The Bennies would answer in less than two minutes on a goal by Shauna Miller to tie the game 1-1. Nora Stepan would score the game-winner for the Auggies at 14:23 of the third period. St. Ben’s falls to 7-9-2 on the year and 3-6-2 in the conference.

-- The Gophers beat in-state rival Minnesota State-Mankato 4-3 on Friday. Minnesota jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with goals by Ella Huber, Peyton Hemp, and Abbey Murphy over the first two periods only to see the Mavericks come rushing back in the third. Mankato put up three goals in the first 10 minutes of the third to tie things up. Murphy would come to the rescue scoring her second goal of the game, and the game-winner with about 7 minutes left in the game. The Gophers improved to 19-5-1 on the season.

-- The top-ranked Buckeyes from Ohio State lived up to their billing in defeating St. Cloud State 4-2. The Buckeyes jumped all over St. Cloud scoring three goals in the opening period. Ohio State would hold the 3-0 lead into the third before Emma Gentry scored for St. Cloud just 22 seconds into the period to cut the lead to 3-1. The Buckeyes would answer back at 5:50 into the period to make it 4-1. Gentry would then score again at 6:24 into the final period to get to the final 4-2 score. The two teams play again today as part of Hockey Day in Minnesota.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- St. Cloud State was no match for the 5th ranked Mavericks from Minnesota State-Mankato, losing 88-67. The Mavericks never trailed in the game and were up by as much as 27 points in the second half. The Huskies were led in scoring by Nate Dahl and Jamir Allen who each had 10 points. St. Cloud will try to rebound on Saturday against Winona State.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- Minnesota State-Mankato rolled over St. Cloud State Friday downing the Huskies 71-47. The Huskies started out strong and hung with the Mavericks for the first two quarters, and would only be down three points at halftime. Mankato would turn up the defensive pressure in the second half, forcing 11 turnovers in the third quarter and outscoring SCSU 29-4. St. Cloud would close the gap a little in the fourth but it was too little too late. The Huskies were led in scoring by Jasmine Litt with 12 points.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen’s game against the Bismarck Bobcats was postponed on Friday. The game will be made up in March. The game between the two teams scheduled for Saturday night is still on.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks were overpowered by West Bend losing 4-2. The Jacks got goals from Parker Mitchell and Justin Lesser in the loss. The two teams play again on Saturday night.

