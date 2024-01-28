Huskies Skate To 1-1 Tie Vs. UNO In Saturday Sports Recap

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

--Redshirt freshman goalie James Gray was solid for the Huskies making 21 saves. His goaltending allowed St. Cloud State to earn a 1-1 tie with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Zach Okabe got the Huskies on the board first with a goal just under four minutes into the first period. St. Cloud would hold the lead until about halfway through the 2nd when the Mavericks' Matt Miller would tie it. Neither team could muster any other scoring in regulation, overtime, or the shootout to end it in the 1-1 tie.

-- The University of Minnesota would dominate Michigan State on their way to a 5-1 Big Ten Conference victory. The Gophers would go up 2-0 on goals 90 seconds apart by Bryce Brodzinski and Aaron Huglen. Minnesota would hold the 2-0 lead into the 2nd period before Michigan State would score to cut the lead to 2-1. That would be it for the Spartans though as goalie Justen Close would shut them down the rest of the way and make 24 saves in the game. Next up for the Gophers is the University of Wisconsin Badgers next weekend.

--St. John’s would use a late surge to pull away and beat Macalester College 76-59. Macalester would narrow the Johnnies' lead to just 2 points with 10:58 to go in the game, but then St. John’s would go on a 13-0 run over seven minutes to put the game out of reach. Blake Berg led St. John’s with 20 points. They got 16 points from Brandon Adelman and 12 points from Luke Budzyn.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-The University of Minnesota was able to tough out a 2-1 overtime win against Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday. The Gophers took the 1-0 about 2 minutes into the game on a goal by Josefin Bouveng. They would hold the 1-0 lead until about halfway through the third period when the Mavericks Kennedy Bobyck would tie the game. The two squads would need overtime to decide the game and the Gophers would come out on top thanks to a goal by Peyton Hemp with just under a minute left in OT to get the win and the extra point in the standings.

-- Top Ranks Ohio State got the best of St. Cloud State again on Saturday downing the Huskies 3-2. SCSU would score first on a goal by Emma Gentry just over halfway through the first period. Ohio State would then score three unanswered goals to get up 3-1 before the Huskies would find the net again in the third when Taylor Lind would score. Ohio State’s goalie Amanda Thiele would shut down St. Cloud the rest of the way to secure the victory for the top-ranked Buckeyes.

Olivia Shaw, College of St. Benedict

-- It was a rough day between the pipes for St. Ben’s Delaney Norman as she would give up 6 goals on 32 shots in a 6-2 loss to Augsburg. Emma Rooks would score both goals for the Bennies who just couldn’t keep up with Augsburg on Saturday. The loss drops the Bennies to 3-7-2 in the conference and 7-10-2 overall.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Penn State vs Minnesota

-- Gophers stole the game from the Nittany Lions Saturday roaring back from a 16-point deficit to earn a 83-74 win. Dawson Garcia led the way with 20 points and Cam Christie added 19 points. The game was close early before Penn State went on a 22-2 run and would take a 45 -31 lead into halftime. The Gophers clawed back into the game in the 2nd half thanks to a 12-0 run. The game was tied 70-70 with just under 3 minutes to play but Minnesota would hit all their free throws to end up pulling away.

-- St. Cloud State’s Saturday didn’t go any better than their Friday as they lost to Winona State 77-69. It was the third straight conference loss for the Huskies as they dropped to 4-10 in NSIC play. On the positive side, SCSU was perfect from the free throw line going 16-16 and setting a new school record for free throws made without a miss in a game. Lucas Morgan led the team with 16 points. They will try to get back on the winning track at the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Thursday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- St. Ben’s was able to pull away in the 2nd half and get a 64-49 win over Macalester College. The game was close early on with Macalester up by 1 point at halftime. The Bennies started the third quarter on a 10-2 run and then never looked back as they ended up cruising to the 15-point win. Carla Meyer was the top scorer for St. Ben’s with 15 points. Sophia Jonas and Kira Young weren’t far behind scoring 14 points apiece. St. Ben’s will take on Augsburg Wednesday night at home.

-- St. Cloud State used stellar defense in the 2nd half to beat Winona State 55-41. The Huskies were down two points at the end of the first quarter, and only up by 1 point at halftime. St. Cloud would force nine second-half turnovers and hold Winona State to 5-24 shooting to be able to pull away for the win. SCSU improves to 11-7 overall on the season.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

--The St. Cloud Norseman dropped another game Saturday losing to the Bismarck Bobcats 2-1. Keaton Orrey scored the Norsemen’s only goal. St. Cloud faces off against Minot next weekend.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks were edged out by West Bend Power 4-3 on Saturday. The Lumberjacks got single goals from Hayden Johnson, Easton Portner, and Nolan Widman. Granite City takes on the Minnesota Loon in a home-and-home series next.

