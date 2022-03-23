St. Cloud’s Freedom Flight To Do Something New in Albuquerque

St. Cloud based Freedom Flight is set to do something they've never done before this year. John Pearson is a 20-plus year board member of Freedom Flight. He joined me on WJON today. Pearson says they'll be bringing and flying all 4 of their hot air POW*MIA black balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico in October. He says this is something they've never done before.

The mission of Freedom Flight to recover the remains of those missing in action in wars from World War II to today. Pearson says they work with organizations who are in combat areas so the families of those who were missing in action can have closure. Pearson says many of the those who work with Freedom Flight are veterans including himself. He says as an example there are 72,000 military members who never returned from World War II.

Freedom Flight is 100% sponsorship and volunteer based without any Government funding. Pearson says they have launched their online auction fundraiser which is linked here and will continue until April 2. He says these funds allow them to fly their POW*MIA balloons throughout the country including at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta which Pearson says consists of 700 to 800 balloons. He says is the biggest balloon festival in the world. Pearson says they've been in 42 states and 6 different countries with their iconic black balloons throughout the years.

Find out more about Freedom Flight here. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with John Pearson it is available below.