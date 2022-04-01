St. Cloud Yard Waste Collection Starts Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Another sure sign of spring, the St. Cloud compost site is opening for the season. It opens on Monday and will remain open through November 19th.

Hours are generally Monday through Saturday, except it is closed on Wednesdays.

You can buy a permit for the compost site at St. Cloud City Hall during regular business hours. Permits are not available at the compost site.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, city crews will also begin picking up yard waste bags on Monday. They'll be collected throughout the city every Monday, except on Easter Monday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.